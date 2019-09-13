Teen faces adult charges after Fulton school fight

FULTON, Mo. - A teenager faces criminal charges after a fight Thursday at Fulton High School and four juveniles were also taken into custody.

Fulton Police Department released a statement saying four juveniles and one adult, A'Davion L. Kemp, 18, of Fulton, were taken into custody on suspicion of felony assault and peace disturbance.

Kemp was at the Callaway County Jail on Thursday afternoon and the minors were in custody at the Callaway County Juvenile Office.

Fulton Public Schools Superintendent Jacque Cowherd said four staff members were injured in the fight, which happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the cafeteria and common area. One staff member was taken to a Columbia emergency room, and the other three remained at work, he said.

Cowherd said more students were possibly involved in the fight.

Administrators and faculty members broke up the fight, according to a letter to parents sent out by FPS staff. School district officials believe the fight began with an issue outside of school. Fulton police and Callaway County deputies responded to the fight, the letter says.

District officials say the staff followed emergency protocols because other students were on their way to classes.

Classes at the school were held as normal on Thursday.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here