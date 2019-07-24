Theft investigation in central Columbia ends in drug arrest

Courtesy; Boone County Jail

Courtesy; Boone County Jail

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Boone County prosecutors filed charges against a woman accused of having drugs and stealing.

Erica L. Margheim, 18, of Columbia, was arrested on June 27 at a home on Lyon Street.

According to court documents obtained by ABC 17 News, surveillance video identified Margheim and a man as suspects in a theft from a vehicle parked on Circus Avenue.

Police said items stolen from the vehicle, marijuana, more than 100 Xanax pills and drug paraphernalia were found by officers in Margheim's room.

Margheim allowed officers to search her bedroom, according to the probable cause statement.

The prosecutor's office charged Margheim with felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of marijuana.

Margheim is also charged with a misdemeanor count of stealing.