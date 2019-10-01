Third person arrested, charged in MU fraternity assault

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A third man was charged on Tuesday in connection with an alleged assault at a fraternity on the University of Missouri's campus.

Jaret F. Carlsen was the third person, along with Joseph Huber and Jared Huber, who allegedly attacked attacked a man in the parking lot of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house on Sept. 14.

The victim told police he left the area and did not return to the fraternity house until a couple of hours later. The man got to his room and discovered his clothes, bedding and pillows had been destroyed and his mattress was covered in liquids, including urine, according to court documents.

Investigators said the victim was later assaulted inside of the fraternity house around midnight by Jared, Joseph and Carlsen. Court documents said the victim suffered a broken hand, broken rib and several cuts that required stitches.

Prosecutors charged Joseph, Jared and Carlsen with first-degree assault. Each bond is set at $50,000.