Three hurt, one dead in two Marshall shootings

Terrell Palmer

MARSHALL, Mo. - Three people were injured and one killed in two shootings in Marshall on Thursday, prompting lockdowns of Missouri Valley College and Marshall Public Schools, Marshall police said.

Police were initially sent a little after 11 a.m. at a residence on South Olson Avenue to a report of a shooting, the Marshall Police Department said in a news release. Three people were injured, with two being flown to University Hospital and another taken by ambulance to Fitzgibbon Hospital.

A second shooting was reported on West Vest Street at about 12:15 p.m., police said, and the apparent victim walked into Fitzgibbon Hospital seeking treatment.

Police investigate a shooting scene on West Vest Street on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

Marshall police Sgt. Roger Gibson said one person had been killed but police were not releasing that person's name pending notification of next of kin.

Police identified a man named Terrell Palmer as a person of interest in the shootings.

The incidents put the Missouri Valley College campus on lockdown twice. Police said Marshall Public Schools remained on a "soft" lockdown.

Heath Morgan, vice president for student affairs at Missouri Valley College, in an email to staff at about 12:15 p.m. said Marshall police had asked college officials to lock down the campus a second time shortly after an initial lockdown was lifted.

The campus had earlier been locked down for about 20 minutes Thursday morning.

In an email sent to staff after the first lockdown Morgan wrote that a shooting had happened in the 11000 block of Olson near the campus and authorities were unsure if the gunman was going to the campus to hide or escape.

In a follow-up sent to the campus after the second lockdown, Morgan wrote that police reported two incidents off campus where shots were fired. The incidents were close enough to campus to prompt Missouri Valley College officials to take action, Morgan wrote. The incidents did not involve students or employees, he said.