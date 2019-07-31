Three people from Indiana arrested following marijuana bust in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Three people from Indiana could face drug charges following a bust by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County.
John C. Sheets, 46, John C. Sheets II, 21, and Jordan L. Nipper, 21, all of Muncie, Indiana, were arrested around 1 p.m. Tuesday on possible drug delivery charges.
The Highway Patrol said troopers found marijuana, THC products and cash inside their vehicle.
THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.
At last check, the Cooper County Prosecutor's Office hasn't filed charges against the men.