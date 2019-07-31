SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Three people from Indiana arrested following marijuana bust in Cooper County

By:

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 10:14 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:15 AM CDT

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Three people from Indiana could face drug charges following a bust by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County.

John C. Sheets, 46, John C. Sheets II, 21, and Jordan L. Nipper, 21, all of Muncie, Indiana, were arrested around 1 p.m. Tuesday on possible drug delivery charges.

The Highway Patrol said troopers found marijuana, THC products and cash inside their vehicle.

THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.

At last check, the Cooper County Prosecutor's Office hasn't filed charges against the men.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Pleasant weather continues into the weekend

    Pleasant weather continues into the weekend

Recommended Stories

Top Videos