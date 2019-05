Rangeline traffic stop

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police used pepper spray on a man they say refused to leave a car after a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

Police stopped the vehicle at Rangeline Street and Dinwiddie Circle before 3 p.m. The man, who police say was wanted on felony warrants, finally left the vehicle after being sprayed.

Police said they also found two guns in the car.

Rangeline was closed briefly during the police response.