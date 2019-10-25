SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Trial scheduled for Jefferson City teen accused in shooting death of correctional officer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City teenager accused in the deadly shooting of a correctional officer could head to trial in the spring. 

A three-day trial for Jahuan Whirley is scheduled to start the morning of May 4. 

The prosecutor's office charged Whirley in December with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. 

Police said Whirley shot and killed 33-year-old Justin Kammerich at an apartment complex off of West Atchison Street in Jefferson City on Dec. 12. 

A second 20-year-old victim survived the shooting. 

Prosecutors charged Whirley, who was 16-years-old at the time of the shooting, as an adult in January. 

He could appear at a court hearing on Jan. 7.

