Trooper arrests Arkansas man after head-on crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - An Arkansas man was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after a crash Thursday in Camden County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper arrested Shane A. Russell, 52, of Rogers, Arkansas, after a crash at about 9:20 p.m. on Highway 5, according to the patrol's online traffic crash and arrest reports. Russell was arrested on suspicion of careless and imprudent driving and DWI about two hours after the crash. Russell was then released to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment, according to the arrest report.

The crash happened when Russell's pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a car driven by Kiri Gibson, 26, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, head on, the patrol reported. Gibson and Russell each suffered serious injuries, the patrol reported, and an ambulance took Gibson to Lake Regional Hospital.

Russell was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Charges had not been filed against Russell late Friday afternoon.