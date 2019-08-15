Twitter accounts to follow in Philadelphia shooting

KYW

Several Twitter accounts are sending out real-time updates on the ground in Philadelphia, where several police officers have been injured in a confrontation with a suspect that was ongoing Wednesday night.

Philadelphia police: @PhillyPolice

Police Sgt. Eric Gripp

Situation remains active: The suspect remains barricaded as PPD Officers continue to attempt to communicate with him — Eric Gripp (@ PPDEricGripp ) August 15, 2019

Philadelphia mayor

FOX 29

#Breaking Two Philadelphia officers in house in N. Philadelphia are out safe. — FOX 29 (@ FOX29philly ) August 15, 2019

Philadelphia Inquirer

UPDATE: Shortly before 9:25 p.m., two Philadelphia Police officers who were still inside the home with the gunman were safely evacuated. Latest: https://t.co/lf7gJ5MAZ2 pic.twitter.com/dOiiCo595d — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@ PhillyInquirer ) August 15, 2019

ABC 6