SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Twitter accounts to follow in Philadelphia shooting

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 08:53 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:05 PM CDT

Several Twitter accounts are sending out real-time updates on the ground in Philadelphia, where several police officers have been injured in a confrontation with a suspect that was ongoing Wednesday night.

Click on the embedded tweet to go to each Twitter profile.

Philadelphia police: @PhillyPolice

Police Sgt. Eric Gripp

Philadelphia mayor

 

FOX 29

 

Philadelphia Inquirer

 

ABC 6

 

 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Rounds of storms, heavy rain possible late this week

    Rounds of storms, heavy rain possible late this week

Recommended Stories

Top Videos