Twitter accounts to follow in Philadelphia shooting
Several Twitter accounts are sending out real-time updates on the ground in Philadelphia, where several police officers have been injured in a confrontation with a suspect that was ongoing Wednesday night.
Click on the embedded tweet to go to each Twitter profile.
Philadelphia police: @PhillyPolice
Police Sgt. Eric Gripp
Situation remains active: The suspect remains barricaded as PPD Officers continue to attempt to communicate with him— Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 15, 2019
Philadelphia mayor
Our Office of Violence Prevention gave grants to 47 community organizations that are addressing gun violence in their neighborhoods.— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) August 14, 2019
Here's how one of those programs is supporting youth in the community ⬇️ #SaferPHL https://t.co/LHhUBBKV14
FOX 29
#Breaking Two Philadelphia officers in house in N. Philadelphia are out safe.— FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) August 15, 2019
Philadelphia Inquirer
UPDATE: Shortly before 9:25 p.m., two Philadelphia Police officers who were still inside the home with the gunman were safely evacuated. Latest: https://t.co/lf7gJ5MAZ2 pic.twitter.com/dOiiCo595d— The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) August 15, 2019
ABC 6
#BREAKING: Philadelphia Police Commissioner Ross confirms two officers remain trapped inside the home with the shooter. https://t.co/ShzK6vQ7eP— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) August 15, 2019