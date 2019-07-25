Two accused of stealing trucks from Maries County dealership

Courtesy: Maries County Sheriff's Office

VIENNA, Mo. - Two people have been charged with several felonies after Maries County deputies say they stole two trucks from a car dealership.

The Maries County prosecutor charged Ryan C. Hutchinson and Danna G. Peters Wednesday after deputies say they found them on a farm near Vienna with two Chevrolet pickup trucks -- a 2018 model and a 2019 model -- that were taken from Weidinger Chevrolet in Vienna, according to a probable cause statement. Hutchinson was staying at the farm, deputies say.

Hutchinson told deputies he and Peters took keys to the trucks from the dealership on Monday along with other dealership property, according to the statement.

Hutchinson is charged with second-degree burglary, two counts of vehicle theft, one count of stealing and a count of first-degree property damage. He was in the Maries County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Peters is charged with second-degree burglary, vehicle theft and felony stealing. It was not clear whether she had been arrested.