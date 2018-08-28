Two arrested after home found crawling with cockroaches

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. -

A man and woman were arrested Monday morning after officers conducted a search of their home and found unsanitary conditions.

When officers arrived at the home of Abigail Blacketer and Lawrence Duarte, they opened the outer screen door of the travel trailer, and cockroaches fell on their heads, according to the probable cause statement. Furthermore, Lawrence told police there was no running water in the residence, and they had been using a hose hooked up to a neighbor’s home to get water.

Blacketer and Duarte told police the family showers and cooks outside, which was where the stove was located.

A minor also lived at the residence, and Blacketer’s 26-year-old disabled son lived in the trailer across the street on the same property, which was in similar condition, according to court documents.

Blacketer and Duarte were arrested and charged with abuse of elderly, disabled or vulnerable person and endangering the welfare of a child.