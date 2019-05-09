Two arrested after Jefferson City chase

Jefferson City Police on Missouri Boulevard Wednesday evening as the suspected vehicle is moved.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City police arrested two people from St. Louis late Wednesday after a report of shoplifting led to a chase.

A caller reported at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that several people fled the Dillard's store in Capital Mall with more than $500 in unpaid merchandise, the Jefferson City Police Department said in a news release.

A deputy found a vehicle matching the description given by a store employee and tried to pull it over in the 3000 block of Highway 50 West but the vehicle did not stop, according to JCPD. Jefferson City police joined the pursuit, which continued on Edgewood, Stadium, Missouri Boulevard and Southwest Boulevard before spike strips were used to stop the Kia Sorrento, the release said.

The vehicle contiuned driving for some time on damaged tires before the driver pulled into a business and the occupants were arrested, police said.

Charges for theft, traffic violations and resisting arrest were pending and the suspects were in the Cole County Jail on Wednesday.