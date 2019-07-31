Two charged with animal abuse at Mexico pet shop

James K. Johns and Taylor H. Stout are arrested and charged for allegedly abusing a dog they were grooming at a shop in Mexico, Missouri, on July 8, 2019.

James K. Johns and Taylor H. Stout are arrested and charged for allegedly abusing a dog they were grooming at a shop in Mexico, Missouri, on July 8, 2019.

MEXICO, Mo. - Two people were charged on Monday after court documents said video surveillance footage showed them abusing a dog at a pet grooming shop in Mexico, Missouri.

Taylor H. Stout and James K. Johns were charged with animal abuse.

Authorities said the business owner, Nancy Buck, called authorities after customers told her their dog was sick after a visit to her business. She asked Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller to watch surveillance video. According to a probable cause statement, the video shows Stout grooming the Yokshire terrier, picking up the dog and slamming it onto the grooming table in an effort to control it.

Johns picked the dog up and shook it, according to court documents. He also took the dog by the ear and leg and stretched it violently and put his full body weight on the dog, court documents said.

At one point, Stout lifted the dog over her head and slammed it on the table, court documents said. This act was allegedly repeated three times.

According to documents, the video shows the dog going limp before Stout started performing CPR on the animal.

The probable cause statement said Oller called the owners of the dog, who told him employees said their dog had suffered a seizure while at the groomers. They told Oller the dog was taken to the University of Missouri Vet Clinic because it was lethargic and vomiting.

Documents said authorities showed Stout the video during an interview and asked her if she ever had any training that indicated her actions were an acceptable practice. Stout said no and requested an attorney, documents said.

Johns is expected to be in court on Aug. 20.