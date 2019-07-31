Two indicted in drug overdoses

ST. LOUIS - Two Macon County women have been indicted on federal drug charges in connection with two Columbia residents' drug overdoses, one of them fatal.

The U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday arrested Megan Lowe, 41, of Bevier and Kimberly Ann Basler, 44, of Atlanta, Missouri, according to the office of the U.S. attorney for eastern Missouri. Each is charged with one count of drug distribution resulting in serious injury and one county of drug distribution resulting in death. Each count carries a mandatory minimum 20-year sentence.

The indictment alleges Lowe and Basler distributed morphine in Macon County to two people from Columbia, identified only as M.J. and E.O., on Oct. 5. M.J. died and E.O. became seriously ill. The Columbia Police Department helped with the investigation.

Lowe and Basler were scheduled for initial court appearances Thursday in St. Louis.