JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Two men face federal charges after being accused of a conspiracy to traffic 15 pounds of methamphetamine.

Kansas troopers pulled Travis McDonald over Friday after he was allegedly following too close behind another vehicle. Federal documents say McDonald did not notice the arresting trooper when authorities drove next to McDonald's vehicle.

Troopers called for a K9 unit to smell McDonald's car. During the investigation, the dog indicated to drugs being inside the car, according to court docs. Troopers said they found 15 bags of methamphetamine inside the trunk.

Investigators said McDonald told authorities he picked up the meth in California and Colorado and was driving to Columbia to deliver the drugs to Raashad Lee.

According to detectives, McDonald brought the drugs to Lee's home and exchanged them for money. Columbia police officers and a SWAT team searched Lee's home and found the bag of methamphetamine in the ceiling, according to court documents.

In an investigation, detectives said Lee admitted buying the meth with McDonald from a man named, "Burrito."

Both Lee and McDonald face the same charge for trafficking more than 50 grams on meth.

A judge ordered that McDonald be assigned a public defender. Preliminary hearings in both cases are set for Thursday. Lee is represented by Jeffrey Kays.