Two Mexico High School students accused of having weapons

MEXICO, Mo. - Two students accused of having weapons were taken into custody Thursday morning at Mexico High School.

According to the Mexico Public Safety Department, the two summer school students and their parents got into a fight in the parking lot outside the high school Wednesday morning.

No one was hurt.

Police said staff members learned while talking to some students Thursday that one of the two students involved in the previous day's incident had brought a knife to school and then another had a gun.

The student accused of having a knife was taken into custody and later released by the Mexico Public Safety Department pending possible charges.

Police said the teenager with the gun, Jaiden L. Hawkins, 18, of Mexico, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At last check, charges haven't been filed against Hawkins.

Police said officers will forward their report about the Wednesday morning fight in the parking lot to the prosecutor's office for possible charges.