Two people face charges after drug bust in Cooper County

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 04:25 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 04:25 PM CDT

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - The Cooper County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against two people after the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered more than 2 pounds (0.91 kg) of methamphetamine. 

Hector V. Cortez, 34, and Delisa M. Ladd, 46, both of Kansas City, Missouri, were arrested by troopers Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near mile-marker 98. 

According to court documents, around 2.2 pounds (1 kg) of meth was found in a box behind the driver's seat. 

Ladd is also accused of having a small baggie of meth in her purse. 

The Highway Patrol said Ladd had a felony warrant for her arrest out of Jackson County, Missouri. 

Cortez and Ladd are both charged with second-degree accessory to trafficking drugs. 

