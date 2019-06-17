Two people face charges after drug bust in Cooper County

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Hector V. Cortez, 34, and Delisa M. Ladd, 46, both of Kansas City -- Courtesy: Cooper County Sheriff's Office.

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - The Cooper County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against two people after the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered more than 2 pounds (0.91 kg) of methamphetamine.

Hector V. Cortez, 34, and Delisa M. Ladd, 46, both of Kansas City, Missouri, were arrested by troopers Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near mile-marker 98.

According to court documents, around 2.2 pounds (1 kg) of meth was found in a box behind the driver's seat.

Ladd is also accused of having a small baggie of meth in her purse.

The Highway Patrol said Ladd had a felony warrant for her arrest out of Jackson County, Missouri.

Cortez and Ladd are both charged with second-degree accessory to trafficking drugs.