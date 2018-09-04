Two plead guilty in Columbia prostitution ring

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Two Columbia men pleaded guilty Tuesday to being part of a prostitution ring.

Barry Manthe, 65, and Ronald Clark, 67, pleaded guilty in separate appearances to charges of using the internet to promote a racketeering enterprise, in this case a prostitution business that operated out of a Columbia residence, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release.

Kenneth Jones, 26, of Columbia, pleaded guilty last month to one count of sex trafficking a minor and two counts of transportation for illegal sexual activity by coercion and enticement in a separate but related case.

The investigation began when FBI agents learned in June 2016 that Jones was holding a 17-year-old runaway from Wisconsin against her will and forcing her into prostitution, according to the U.S. attorney's office. She was found at a Columbia residence that Manthe and Clark operated as a brothel, the release said.

The girl told investigators that Manthe was placing paid advertisements on the website Backpage, according to federal authorities. She told investigators that Clark collected a door fee from the prostitutes and the rest of the money went to Jones. The door fees were used to pay monthly bills at the residence and Clark and Manthe split what was left over, according to the release.

At least two other women used for prostitution cooperated with authorities.

Manthe and Clark are subject to up to five years in prison without parole. A sentencing date has not been set.