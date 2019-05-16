One person in custody following shooting in Boonville

One in custody after Boonville shooting

BOONVILLE, Mo. - UPDATE 8:30 p.m.: Boonville Police Department said one person of interest is in custody following today’s shooting in Cooper County.

One person who was shot is in critical condition at the University of Missouri hospital. The other person who was shot was treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities said there are not any other suspects at this point. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 6 p.m.: Cooper County EMA sent a text message via the public alert system around 6 p.m. to tell residents the previous alert about the Harley Park area had been downgraded, per police.

Chief Bobby Welliver told ABC 17 News that the invesigation yielded information that led authorities to believe there was not a threat of an active shooter in the area.

ORIGINAL: Boonville police say two people were shot Wednesday afternoon at a location they were not disclosing.

Two people were injured and taken to University Hospital for treatment, the Boonville Police Department said in a news release. Their conditions were not known as of 3 p.m.

Boonville officers and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were investigating a scene on Riveria Drive near the Missouri River in northeast Boonville.

Police said they did not believe this is "an active shooter situation," but authorities were urging people in the area of Harley Park to stay inside and lock their doors.

A text message sent via a public alert system Wednesday advised people within 2 miles of the riverfront park to take caution.

Police said the shooting did not happen near any schools.

Check back for updates to this developing story.