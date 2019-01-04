Vehicles rummaged through in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Jefferson City man was taken into custody on Friday after Jefferson City police officers found reported stolen items in his vehicle.

Officers were called to the Colonial Subdivision in the south part of Jefferson City after someone saw a person rummaging through their vehicle on Friday morning. Once in the area, officers found that multiple other cars had been rummaged through, and none of the cars had been forced open.

Police pulled over Lawane Webb, 19, of Jefferson City as he was leaving the area. They found items in the vehicle consistent with an earlier call.

Webb was transported to the Cole County Jail.