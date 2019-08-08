Waynesville man sentenced for killing grandmother

Keaven Shaw is charged on July 30 with assaulting corrections officers at the Miller County Jail.

Keaven Shaw is charged on July 30 with assaulting corrections officers at the Miller County Jail.

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. - A Waynesville man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday after stabbing and killing his grandmother.

According to the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Keaven Shaw pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May to stabbing Anna Pahula, 63, at her home in October 2018.

According to court documents, Shaw told police during an interview after his arrest killing his grandmother "was like a dream or something, and my eyes popped open or something. It was weird."

Shaw is also facing charges after he allegedly assaulted three corrections officers between April and July 2019 in Pulaski and Miller Counties.

According to court documents, Shaw hit a Miller County corrections officer in the face and head multiple times during a laundry pick up.

Shaw then allegedly assaulted another Miller County corrections officer by hitting the officer in the face and head.

The corrections officer was sent to St. Mary's Hospital where he was treated for a cracked nasal cavity and a concussion, according to court documents.

While back in the Pulaski County jail on July 6, Shaw allegedly reached out of his cell and punched a corrections officer in the shoulder.

