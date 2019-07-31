Keaven Shaw is charged on July 30 with assaulting corrections officers at the Miller County Jail.

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - A Waynesville man was charged on Tuesday in Miller and Pulaski counties after he allegedly assaulted three corrections officers between April and July.

Keaven E. Shaw, 27, was originally arrested in Pulaski County in October after he was accused of killing his grandmother and was charged with first-degree murder.

Shaw allegedly assaulted two corrections officers in April, though it wasn't immediately clear when he had left Pulaski County.

According to court documents, Shaw hit a Miller County corrections officer in the face and head multiple times during a routine laundry pick up. The officer had bruising on his face and forearms. Then, Shaw allegedly assaulted another Miller County corrections officer by hitting him in the face and in the back of the head.

The corrections officer was sent to St. Mary's Hospital where he was treated for a cracked nasal cavity and a concussion, court documents said.

On July 6, Shaw was back in the Pulaski County Jail and allegedly reached out of his cell and punched a corrections officer in the right shoulder. The officer reported having soreness in his shoulder from the incident.

Shaw is currently being held in the Camden County Jail.

ABC 17 News has contacted multiple agencies to find out why Shaw moved jails so many times.

Shaw entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder in the Pulaski County murder case in May. He's set to be sentenced Aug. 7.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.