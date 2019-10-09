Woman accused in Jefferson City child's death released from jail

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City woman accused of killing a 4-year-old boy and hiding his body in a wooded area is out of jail on bond.

Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said Quatavia Givens posted bond and was released from jail Wednesday morning.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem lowered Givens' bond last month from $100,000 cash-only to $5,000 cash or surety over the objections of Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson. Givens is charged with one count of child abuse or neglect resulting in death in the case of 4-year-old Darnell Gray.

Gray's body was found in the 2100 block of Louis Circle last October after several days of searches involving police and volunteers. Givens, who was caring for the boy at the time, initially told police he was missing, according to court documents.

Thompson cited that alleged deception as one of the reasons he argued against reducing Givens' bond. Thompson also said she was a flight risk who was trying to get to Florida when police arrested her last year.

According to Beetem's order, the court evaluated Givens' risk of leaving the state as low because of her limited financial means.

Under the bond conditions Beetem laid out, Givens cannot live in a home with or be in the presence of children who are not her own. Givens will be allowed to see her own children under supervision, the court order said. She is also prohibited from having contact with Gray's family.

Givens is also required to be on GPS monitoring while she's out of jail and to pay for any private supervision services that are required.