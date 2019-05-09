Woman accused of dealing heroin in Moberly

MOBERLY, Mo. - One woman was arrested on Tuesday night after police found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and a gun in her car.

Police pulled the woman over on Myra and Hinkley streets just before 10:30 Tuesday night for having no registration displayed. Officers could smell marijuana in the car and asked to search the vehicle. In the search, officers found six grams of heroin in individual plastic baggies, less than one gram of meth, marijuana and a pistol, according to a press release sent from the Moberly Police Department.

The woman admitted to using heroin and methamphetamine and to selling heroin, the release said. She was on probation for possession of a controlled substance at the time of the arrest.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a firearm.

Police said they will not release the woman's name until charges are filed. She was taken to the Randolph County Jail and is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.