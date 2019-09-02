Woman arrested after jet ski hits boat

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - A western Missouri woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of boating while intoxicated at the Lake of the Ozarks after her jet ski hit a boat.

Toni Hutsell, 25, of Adrian, Missouri, suffered moderate injuries in the crash, which happened a little after 6 p.m. Sunday at the 8.5 mile marker of the Big Niangua arm of the lake, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The patrol says Hutsell turned her Yamaha jet ski into the path of the boat, driven by Eric Kilgore, 40, of Wentzville.

Hutsell was taken to Lake Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Kilgore was not injured.

Troopers arrested Hutsell later on suspicion of BWI, operating the jet ski in a careless manner and having no boater safety card. She was released on a summons.

Hutsell's was one of five BWI arrests so far in the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F region. Trooper had also made 13 driving while intoxicated arrests through Monday morning, the patrol tweeted.