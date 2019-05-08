SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Woman arrested at Audrain County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say she had methamphetamine

By:
  • Alexandria Williams

Posted: May 08, 2019 05:19 PM CDT

Updated: May 08, 2019 05:19 PM CDT

MEXICO, Mo - A woman was arrested in the Audrain County Sheriff's Office lobby while attempting to bail her boyfriend out of jail Tuesday. 

Sheriff Matt Oller in a post on the office's Facebook page wrote that Amanda Smith, 29, drove to the sheriff's office with a revoked driver's license. Oller said he saw her on surveillance camera feeds acting strangely and later found out she had meth in her pants. 

Smith was booked on suspicion of felony driving with a revoked license, felony drug possession and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Information about her case was not available in online court records.

