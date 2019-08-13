Woman charged in weekend Jefferson City stabbing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Charges were filed against a Tipton woman accused in a stabbing on Cherry Street.

Alexus Munson, 21, was charged Monday with second-degree domestic assault for allegedly stabbing her husband twice.

Police responded to the incident at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a stabbing victim, according to a JCPD news release. When police arrived to the scene in the 300 block of Cherry Street, they found the 40-year-old victim who was suffering from two stab wounds.

The victim had lost a lot of blood, and officers began life saving measures, the release said. The victim was later stabilized and taken to University Hospital.

Court documents said Munson is married to the victim, but had been living separately for the past 2 month.

Moniteau County authorities were able to locate Munson in Tipton and take her into custody for questioning. She told police she stabbed the her husband as he was attempting to choke her.

Munson is being held in the Cole County Jail.

Police had responded to an unrelated shooting on East Miller Street about 45 minutes before the stabbing.