Woman charged with illegally sharing state records

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Prosecutors have charged a Jefferson City woman with illegally sharing Missouri Department of Social Services information after a Callaway County drug investigation.

Kennedi Brandt is charged with one count of misuse of official information for allegedly sharing a woman's Social Security number and other personal information from state records. According to investigators, Brandt shared three images with two other individuals in August.

Callaway County deputies say Brandt previously worked Wipro in Jefferson City, which was contracted by the Department of Social Services. Investigators say Brant admitted to taking and sending pictures of the private information.

Court documents say Brandt was arrested in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation that originated in Callaway County. Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said his office requested the charges from the Cole County prosecutor during that drug investigation.