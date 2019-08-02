Woman charged with murder in Miller County

Miller county woman charged with murder

ELDON, Mo. - Prosecutors charged an Eldon woman Thursday with murder after police found a man dead from a possible heroin overdose.

Lisa K. Shockley is charged with second-degree murder and drug distribution in connection with the death Saturday of Charles Weatherford. Police were called to Shockley's home Saturday and found Weatherford unresponsive on the floor, according to a probable cause statement. The Miller County coroner pronounced Weatherford dead. Autopsy results are pending.

Members of Weatherford's family told Eldon police that Shockley had injected him with heroin before he died, according to the probable cause statement. The statement says Shockley admitted giving Weatherford the drug but not injecting it into him.

Shockley told investigators she bought the drug from Steven Degraffenreid, who was charged this week with assault for allegedly stabbing Shockley's husband on Friday.

Shockley was in the Miller County Jail on no bond Thursday.