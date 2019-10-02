Woman gets 12 years in prison for Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A woman accused of firing a gun at her romantic partner and prompting a lockdown of several Columbia schools was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday.

Judge Jodie Asel sentenced Brandi Sorm after she withdrew a not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree domestic assault in connection with the Sept. 26, 2018 incident. Police said at the time that Sorm left with one of her children after shooting at her partner. Several Columbia Public Schools were then locked down because Sorm had other children in those schools, police said.

Police arrested Sorm during a traffic stop after the shooting. No injuries were reported.