Curfew lifts at 5 a.m. in Jefferson City

Cleanup efforts continue

Posted: May 24, 2019 04:46 AM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 05:10 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The curfew issued in Jefferson City lifted at 5 a.m. Friday. However, according to a proclamation, the curfew can be re-issued until Tuesday. 

The curfew affects areas from Stadium Boulevard to the Missouri River between Lafayette Street and Madison Street.

However, the emergency declaration said the curfew can be reinstated by the chief of police's discretion.

The curfew will expire indefinitely on Tuesday at 5 a.m., unless another emergency declaration is put into place.

