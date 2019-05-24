Curfew lifts at 5 a.m. in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The curfew issued in Jefferson City lifted at 5 a.m. Friday. However, according to a proclamation, the curfew can be re-issued until Tuesday.

The curfew affects areas from Stadium Boulevard to the Missouri River between Lafayette Street and Madison Street.

The curfew will lift at 5 a.m. Friday morning and as of Friday morning, it is not in effect for any other night.

However, the emergency declaration said the curfew can be reinstated by the chief of police's discretion.

The curfew will expire indefinitely on Tuesday at 5 a.m., unless another emergency declaration is put into place.