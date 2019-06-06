Deadline set in Cole County for debris pickup

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Cole County Commission is setting a deadline for debris pickup after a devastating tornado hit Jefferson City.

Property owners now have until June 16 to have all vegetative debris off county-maintained roads.

Furthermore, Cole County Public Works is asking people to place the debris on the side of the road for pickup by the deadline.

The Cole County Commission also decided Tuesday to waive building permit fees for homes damaged by the tornado. According to a press release, homeowners will still need to get a permit for any major repairs or rebuilding. Inspections for all the repairs will need approval by the Cole County Commission. No permit is needed for replacing shingles or soffit that the tornado may have torn off.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Cole County Public Works office at 573-636-3614.