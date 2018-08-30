Death toll increases to 17 after boat capsizes at Table Rock Lake

Stone County Fire Protection District Facebook page

Stone County Fire Protection District Facebook page

STONE COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE 7/20 - 10:51 a.m.: The Missouri State Highway patrol confirmed divers have recovered the last four bodies from Table Rock Lake on Friday morning. It brings the death toll to 17 people.

UPDATE 7/20 - 7:15 a.m.: Divers have found the bodies of two more passengers in a deadly boast accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson.

Of the 31 passengers, 13 are now confirmed dead, 14 are known to have survived with 7 of those injured, two of them critically.

Four people are still missing as of Friday morning.

A press conference with county officials is scheduled for 8 a.m.

UPDATE 7/20 - 7:00 a.m.: The Stone County Sheriff's office confirmed 6 people are still missing after a deadly boast accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson.

Of the 31 passengers, 11 are confirmed dead, 14 are known to have survived with 7 of those injured.

Two of the injured are in critically condition.

A press conference with county officials is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday.

UPDATE 7/20 - 4:45 a.m.: The tour company that owns the vessel that sank Thursday is responding to the deadly incident.

The Stone County Sheriff confirmed 11 people are dead and 7 injured after a duck boat tour vessel capsized and sank into Table Rock Lake Thursday.

Ripley Entertainment Inc., the parent company of Ride the Ducks - Branson released the following statement about the deadly boat accident:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred this evening at Ride The Ducks Branson. This incident has deeply affected all of us. We will continue to do all we can to assist the families who were involved and the authorities as they continue with the search and rescue. The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. We will provide updates as we have additional, confirmed information to share."

Five people are still missing and a press conference with county officials is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday.

UPDATE 11:25 p.m.: The Stone County Sheriff is planning to hold a press conference at 8 a.m. Friday morning. KSPR reports the sheriff confirmed late Thursday night that 11 people are dead and 7 others are injured after a duck boat capsized on Table Rock Lake.

The City of Branson has opened City Hall for some of the families involved. The city tweeted late Thursday saying they have people standing by to help and that concerned family members can call 417-337-8515.

UPDATE 10:15 p.m.: The Missouri Department of Public Safety confirms it is responding to Table Rock Lake. The department also said resources from the director's office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Missouri State Emergency Management Agency have been deployed.

UPDATE 9:30 p.m.: KSPR in Springfield reports the Stone County Sheriff confirmed there are 8 fatalities after a duck boat capsized after storms went through the area around 7 p.m. on Thursday. KSPR also reports 31 people were on board, including children.

ORIGINAL: Right now crews from multiple agencies are responding to what fire officials are calling a mass casualty incident at Table Rock Lake near Branson.

According to a post on the Stone County Fire Protection District Facebook page, the incident involves a tourist boat. The department said several patients were transported to an area hospital and that divers are on the scene.

The city of Branson also tweeted about the incident.

"We are aware of an incident that happened tonight on Table Rock Lake, in Stone County. While the incident did not occur in Branson, we are hoping and praying for all involved. All questions should be directed to the Missouri Highway Patrol or the Stone County Sheriff’s Dpt," said the tweet.