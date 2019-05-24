SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Debris removal efforts underway in Jefferson City

Locations accepting debris from residents

Posted: May 24, 2019 04:14 AM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 04:14 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City has contracted with Twehouse Excavating to provide a location to drop off plant debris after Wednesday night's tornado.

City residents can drop plant debris off at 2619 N. Shamrock Road between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Branches and limbs should be cut to no more than 8 feet in length.

Republic Services is also accepting other storm debris at its landfill at 5645 Moreau River Access Road (Gate 1) in Jefferson City. 

