Debris removal efforts underway in Jefferson City

KTVI via CNN

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City has contracted with Twehouse Excavating to provide a location to drop off plant debris after Wednesday night's tornado.

City residents can drop plant debris off at 2619 N. Shamrock Road between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Branches and limbs should be cut to no more than 8 feet in length.

Republic Services is also accepting other storm debris at its landfill at 5645 Moreau River Access Road (Gate 1) in Jefferson City.