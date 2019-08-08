Decision on alcohol sales at MU athletic events expected soon

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The decision on whether alcoholic drinks will be sold at Mizzou sporting events is expected soon.

MU Athletic Director spokesman Nick Joos said Wednesday that the decision is expected in the next 2 days.

"I would anticipate an announcement in the next 24-48 hours in regard to our decision," Joos said.

The Southeastern Conference changed their rules in May. The SEC said starting Aug. 1 each school has the power to decide whether to sell alcohol inside the stadium at athletic events.

However, according to the SEC's policy, the alcoholic beverages sold are limited to beer and wine.

The decision could be discussed Thursday at the University of Missouri Special Board of Curators teleconference, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The public meeting will take place at the 321 University Hall on MU's campus.