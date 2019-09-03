Declining enrollment among weaknesses identified in Lincoln University fiscal report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A recent report on the inner working of Lincoln University cited the college's declining enrollment as one of its key weaknesses.

The report, titled "Comprehensive Fiscal Assessment Findings and Observations for the President's Cabinet" was compiled by a Georgia-based accounting firm, the Wesley Peachtree Group, which Lincoln University commissioned for the job.

The report included 80 findings from the firm, along with recommended solutions.

Among the highlighted strengths in the report was the president's office's effectiveness in "communicating a strategic direction" and "instilling confidence and exuding passion for Lincoln University."

Declining student enrollment and graduate degrees awarded were among the weaknesses identified in the report, particularly between fiscal years 2011 and 2016.

"Although both metrics have improved recently with approximately 2,300 students currently enrolled, the University must continue focus in this area to have the primary resources through student revenue to adequately operate and produce academic results that employers seek in Lincoln graduates," the report said.

The firm also recommended the creation of a steering committee to oversee a new enrollment management strategy and that Lincoln outline specific goals and deadlines to meet.

Another key weakness identified in the report is the university's contentious relationship with its former fundraising partner, currently named the 62nd & 65th Regiments Legacy Foundation.

The university cut ties with the foundation -- formerly named the Lincoln University Foundation -- in January.

The report recommended a reorganization strategy.

"Petition a state's attorney's office to intervene as a mediator, reconstitute the board of directors, establish a strategic plan for the foundation that operates in concert with university that is focused on fundraising, appropriately investing resources, and providing adequate student scholarships based on expendable endowment income," the report said.

The full report can be viewed by following this link.