Dedication ceremony for agriculture park to be held Saturday

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A dedication ceremony for Columbia's new agriculture park is scheduled for Saturday morning.

The event is planned to start at 9 a.m. at the MU Health Care Pavilion on West Ash Street.

The ceremony comes one week after the city held a grand opening for the park. The grand opening was delayed several times due to weather.

The MU Health Care Pavilion, which is located on the northwest side of the park, was designed to accommodate the vendors and customers of the Columbia Farmers Market, as well as serve as a rental facility for the community when it is not used by the Columbia Farmers Market or Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture.

The Columbia Farmers Market posted on Facebook on Friday warning people that parking at the park can be a challenge. The post advised drivers struggling to find parking spot to check out the parking lots at the CPS Aslin Administration building or West Middle School. Officials also said that street parking is available on many surrounding streets.⁣ Bike parking is also available north and east of the pavilion.

The park sales tax, which was approved by voters in 2015, paid for part of the construction. A fundraising campaign also paid for part of the park.