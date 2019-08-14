DEFENDERS: FDA warning consumers not to drink 'miracle solution'

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Food and Drug Administration is warning against a drink that's being promoted online as a cure for everything from autism to HIV to cancer.

The FDA says the drink called "Miracle Mineral Solution" (MMS) is not safe and people should stop buying the product, warning them not to consume it. Websites advertise the product as a remedy for treating autism, cancer, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis and flu, among other conditions.

Websites selling "MMS" describe the product as a liquid that is 28 percent sodium chlorite in distilled water. Product directions instruct consumers to mix the sodium chlorite solution with citric acid -- such as lemon or lime juice -- before drinking it. In many instances, the sodium chlorite is sold with a citric acid "activator." When the acid is added, the mixture becomes chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleaching agent.

The FDA said people have experienced severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure, and even liver failure. The agency said it is not aware of any scientific evidence supporting the safety or effectiveness of the product.

ABC 17 News contacted the FDA to see if any complaints have been filed in Missouri in relation to the product, but the agency was not able to disclose that information.

The products are mainly sold online through independent contractors. In a statement, the agency told ABC 17 News:

"The FDA will continue to track those selling this dangerous product and take appropriate enforcement actions against those who attempt to evade FDA regulations and market unapproved and potentially dangerous products to the American public. Our top priority is to protect the public from products that place their health at risk, and we will send a strong and clear message that these products have the potential to cause serious harm."