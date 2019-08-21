Defense attorney attacks witnesses, victim in Columbia arson trial

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The defense attorney for a Columbia man charged with paying another man to set fire to a mobile home sought to discredit witnesses and the woman who lived in the trailer during opening arguments Wednesday.

Mehrdad Fotoohighiam was charged with first-degree arson, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, but his trial this week is only on the arson charge.

Fotoohighiam is accused of paying an employee $500 in December 2014 to set fire to Marcia Green's home. A jury acquitted the employee, James Hall, in July 2018. Green was awarded more than $2.75 million in a civil case last September for her injuries and damage to her property.

Philip Groenweghe, a special prosecutor called in from St. Charles County, began his opening statements by recreating the scene at Marcia Green's trailer the night it caught fire, Dec. 15, 2014.

Groenweghe said prosecutors have evidence to prove Fotoohighiam attempted to flee from police and tampered with a witness. Groenweghe provided a list of witnesses to the jury, including multiple employees of Fotoohighiam.

Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum sought to discredit state witnesses and Green, saying her story has changed multiple times from the moment the fire started through the investigation.

He said this case started with "a completely botched investigation" from investigators on the night of the fire.

Judge Steven Russell Ohmer, a visiting judge from St. Louis, is conducting the trial in Boone County.

The 12 jurors and 6 alternates were selected Tuesday from a pool of 107 gathered from Boone County.

Judge Ohmer said the trial could last well into next week.

Fotoohighiam was charged in December 2017 with murder conspiracy and attempted murder on accusation that he offered inmates at the Boone County Jail money to kill two people, including a circuit judge. It's not clear when the trial on the other two counts will take place.

