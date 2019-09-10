SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Delays expected in Audrain County Tuesday

Bridge work on U.S. 54 starts at 7 a.m.

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 05:44 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:44 AM CDT

AUDRAIN, Mo. - Drivers in Audrain County could see traffic delays on Highway 54 today.

Missouri's Department of Transportation will be reducing U.S. 54 to just one lane at Scattering Fork Bridge, south of Mexico, at 7 a.m. The lane restriction will be in place until work is finished around 12 p.m.

Then, crews will move south to close one lane of Highway 54 at Beaver Dam Creek Bridge, near Route H-H. That work is expected to wrap up around 5 p.m.

MoDOT said drivers should plan extra time for travel and plan to see delays until work is completed. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Heat and Humidity continue this afternoon

    Heat and Humidity continue this afternoon

Recommended Stories

Top Videos