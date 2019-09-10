Delays expected in Audrain County Tuesday

AUDRAIN, Mo. - Drivers in Audrain County could see traffic delays on Highway 54 today.

Missouri's Department of Transportation will be reducing U.S. 54 to just one lane at Scattering Fork Bridge, south of Mexico, at 7 a.m. The lane restriction will be in place until work is finished around 12 p.m.

Then, crews will move south to close one lane of Highway 54 at Beaver Dam Creek Bridge, near Route H-H. That work is expected to wrap up around 5 p.m.

MoDOT said drivers should plan extra time for travel and plan to see delays until work is completed.