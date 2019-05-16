SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Senators negotiating abortion-restricting bill

Deadline to pass legislation is Friday

By:

Posted: May 15, 2019 02:08 PM CDT

Updated: May 15, 2019 10:34 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - UPDATE: Democratic maneuvering to block a vote on a controversial bill to restrict abortion ended Wednesday afternoon.

Senators began negotiating Wednesday afternoon. Gov. Mike Parson also held a news conference with fellow Republican leaders to promote the bill ahead of the likely Senate vote.

 

 

ORIGINAL: Missouri Senate leaders are set to discuss HB126, also known as the "Heartbeat Bill," Wednesday. 

Immediately after the roll call and journal reading, Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, launched a discussion with the others Democrats, stalling the discussion of the measure that would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

 

 

With a rapidly approaching deadline of 6 p.m. Friday, lawmakers are running out of time to send legislation to the governor's desk.

Check back for updates to this developing story.


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Friday May 17 2019 Evening Weather Video

    Friday May 17 2019 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos