Senators negotiating abortion-restricting bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - UPDATE: Democratic maneuvering to block a vote on a controversial bill to restrict abortion ended Wednesday afternoon.

Senators began negotiating Wednesday afternoon. Gov. Mike Parson also held a news conference with fellow Republican leaders to promote the bill ahead of the likely Senate vote.

ORIGINAL: Missouri Senate leaders are set to discuss HB126, also known as the "Heartbeat Bill," Wednesday.

Immediately after the roll call and journal reading, Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, launched a discussion with the others Democrats, stalling the discussion of the measure that would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Democratic senators Jill Schupp and Lauren Arthur are holding the #MoSenate floor, reading stories and testimonies in strong opposition of the "Heartbeat Bill," essentially stalling the discussion. #Moleg #ABC17News pic.twitter.com/7jWPj8VuL5 — Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) May 15, 2019

With a rapidly approaching deadline of 6 p.m. Friday, lawmakers are running out of time to send legislation to the governor's desk.

Check back for updates to this developing story.