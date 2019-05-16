Senators negotiating abortion-restricting bill
Deadline to pass legislation is Friday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - UPDATE: Democratic maneuvering to block a vote on a controversial bill to restrict abortion ended Wednesday afternoon.
Senators began negotiating Wednesday afternoon. Gov. Mike Parson also held a news conference with fellow Republican leaders to promote the bill ahead of the likely Senate vote.
ORIGINAL: Missouri Senate leaders are set to discuss HB126, also known as the "Heartbeat Bill," Wednesday.
Immediately after the roll call and journal reading, Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, launched a discussion with the others Democrats, stalling the discussion of the measure that would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
With a rapidly approaching deadline of 6 p.m. Friday, lawmakers are running out of time to send legislation to the governor's desk.
Check back for updates to this developing story.