Demolition of Jefferson City Memorial Airport terminal is 'only option,' public works said

Jefferson City Memorial Airport terminal may be demolished

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - With only unreasonably expensive and impractical alternatives, Jefferson City Public Works' Operations Division Director Britt Smith told the Planning Committee on Thursday that the demolition of the terminal at the city's airport is the best way forward.

"Per flood plain regulations, if your improvements are more than 50 percent of the value, then you're supposed to come into compliance with all flood plain requirements," Smith said. "That means, we would have to elevate the building to above the flood plain, or protect it so that it doesn't get damaged during a future flood. That's really not practical with that existing structure."

Photo Courtesy: Britt Smith, Jefferson City Public Works

Smith said the proceeds from flood insurance will likely fund the majority of the terminal's reconstruction, with possible assistance from the state and federal emergency management agencies, the State Aviation Trust Fund Emergency Grant and the MoDOT NPE Grant Fund.

Pavement repairs to the airfield are underway, with the department's street division working to repair Taxiway C by Aug. 16, and the crosswind runway in September.

Britt Smith discusses airport terminal demolition

The airport's control tower will not need to be replaced despite the flood's effects on its lower level.

"We had gutted that lower level that was impacted by the flood waters, and we got our certification today that we're mold-free," Smith said. "Hopefully, within a month, we'll have our air traffic control services restored."

Thursday's meeting of the Public Works and Planning Committee was merely a status update and no action was taken. Ultimately, the city council will decide whether to demolish the terminal.

The Jefferson City Airport Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on Aug 19, during which, Smith said he will deliver the same report that was given to the Planning Committee.