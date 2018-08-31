SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Demolition of old St. Mary's Hospital building cleared by city

Owners still deciding what to do with the space

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 05:13 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 09:37 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City issued a demolition permit for the old building for St. Mary's Hospital, clearing the way for crews to work on future projects.

The permit was issued late Wednesday, according to Building Official Larry Burkhardt, and construction crews and equipment were seen working on the empty building Thursday.

A plan for the space has not been decided, but the Jefferson City council agreed last year to help finance the project through a tax agreement.

The owners of the site, the Farmer Holding Company, have two proposed options to consider for the space.

One option comes with a $44.6 million price tag and includes a partnership with Lincoln University. That plan features a satellite campus for students, as well as restaurant and commercial space. The second option does not include a satellite campus for LU and would cost $30.9 million.

Misty Young, LU director of communications,  said the university is still in the "talking stage" with FHC.

