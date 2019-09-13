Demolition process in 'very early stages' for terminal at Jefferson City airport

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City officials are in the 'very early stages' of the demolition process for a terminal at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport after recent flooding.

City Engineer David Bange said the city is currently seeking bids for an asbestos inspection because there could be materials with asbestos in them due to the age of the building.

ABC 17 News reported last month that the Public Works Department felt demolition was the only option.

Bange said once the inspection and report is completed, the city will start the process of contracting for the demolition itself. If asbestos is found, the removal will be part of the demolition contract.