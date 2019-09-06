Department of Corrections support group meets for first time

DOC employee support group

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A support group for correctional center employees met for the first time Thursday evening.

"They work crazy hours, they work overtime and they work in stressful situations," said the Rev. Richard Litzau, "They work in a situation where people don't necessarily like them very much."

Litzau, a former corrections officer, and the Rev. Joesph Corel, vicar for prison ministry, began organizing the Adrian Group about eight months ago.

The group is open to any Department of Corrections employee willing to drive to Jefferson City.

Litzau said he hopes the group gives DOC employees a chance to let their guard down.

"Feeling safe to feel vulnerable, which is not one of the qualifications for their job," he said.

Algoa Correctional Center employee Shawn Wethington said a support system is vital for their line of work.

"When people go through trials and tribulations, one of the first things they lose is hope," Wethington said.

He said the support group will help connect correctional center employees and allow them to share job stresses.

"If they're not necessarily able to give advice, but they're able to tell them what worked for them," Wethington said.

The Adrian Group will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month beginning in September, in the lower level of the Taos Knights of Columbus Building at 7128 Route M.