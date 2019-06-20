Department upholds decision to revoke former trooper's peace officer license

Anthony Piercy awaits his sentence at the Morgan County Justice Center on September 19.

Anthony Piercy awaits his sentence at the Morgan County Justice Center on September 19.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Public Safety once again revoked the peace officer's license for former Highway Patrol Trooper Anthony Piercy.

This is the second time the department revoked Piercy's license after a Cole County judge reversed the department's decision in May, said Mike O'Connell, the communications director for the Department of Public Safety. Judge Daniel Green sent the disciplinary proceedings back the department.

Green's order said former Director of Public Safety Drew Juden's decision did not comply with law, since it didn't come with a "findings of fact and conclusions of law."

In May 2014, Brandon Ellingson drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks while in Piercy's custody for boating while intoxicated. Piercy pleaded guilty to negligent operation of a vessel last year for using the wrong type of life jacket on Ellingson while he was handcuffed. Piercy was sentenced to 10 days in jail and two years of supervised probation.