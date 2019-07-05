Deputies find missing teenagers in Maries County

Courtesy: Maries County Sheriff's Office

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE 8 P.M.: ABC 17 News is told by the Maries County Sheriff's Office that both teenagers were found Thursday night.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Maries County Sheriff's Office is looking for two teenage runaways Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said deputies think the boys are in a rural area southeast of Vichy.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to check their outbuildings, sheds and barns for sightings of the teens or suspicious activity.

Deputies said the boys were last seen around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway P between County Roads 438 and 440.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the Vichy Campground of God reported activity Thursday morning that led deputies to believe the boys were at the church overnight.

Anyone who has seen the teenagers is asked to call the Maries County Sheriff's Office at 573-422-3381.