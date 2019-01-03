Deputy city manager leaving Columbia post

JJ Musgrove

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Another high-ranking Columbia city official is leaving his job.

Multiple sources told ABC 17 News on Thursday that Deputy City Manager JJ Musgrove has left or will leave his job with the city. The circumstances of Musgrove's departure were not clear.

Musgrove's departure would be the third of a high-ranking city official since November, when City Manager Mike Matthes resigned under pressure after news leaked that the Columbia Police Department planned to reorganize its Community Outreach Unit.

Police Chief Ken Burton followed. Burton was placed on paid administrative leave Dec. 20 and turned in his resignation last week, effective at 5 p.m. today.

Musgrove started working as deputy city manager in May 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Musgrove did not immediately respond to requests for comment. City spokesman Steve Sapp said he could not comment on rumors surrounding Musgrove's job status.