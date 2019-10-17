DESE report: some mid-Missouri school district scores rise, others fall

Missouri releases annual performance report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its annual performance report, detailing the progress school districts made last school year.

According to the report, Columbia Public Schools improved slightly in language arts and math for all students.

Fulton and Jefferson City Schools have not shown improvement in percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced on language arts or math standardized tests in either standard.

The report includes information about district-wide test results in English/language arts and math, college and career readiness, attendance and graduation rates. The report also separates the data into two separate categories: all students and then a subgroup that includes minorities, students on free and reduced-price meals, special education students and English language learners.

Missouri 2019 APR Summary by Districts

Students in Moberly School District are making slight progress in language arts and math scores. The district has not shown improvement in percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced in math results in the subgroup.

The Boonville R-I School District showed the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced has increased more than five points. The district has shown significant progress in scores for language arts in the category including all students and is slightly progressing language arts proficiency levels within the subgroup.

The DESE assistant commissioner, Chris Neale, said the report did not include total points so the conversation can move toward data that shows how the students are actually doing.

"Our job is to try to drive improvement," Neale said. "Or it's one very important part of our job, and we want to keep this conversation on how kids are doing."