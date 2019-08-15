Drew Angerer/Getty Images

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services has extended the deadline for businesses wanting to set up shop in the medical marijuana businesses.

The department on Thursday extended the deadline for applications from businesses wanting to run medical marijuana facilities until 4:30 p.m. Monday. The application period began Aug. 3.

The deadline was initially set for this coming Saturday, but the department says it learned during the first several days of receiving applications that it was helpful to have representatives available to answer questions on how to go about the process, the department said in a news release.

"We are expecting a large volume of applications to be submitted during a short window of time," department director Randall Williams said. "Hundreds of people pre-filed non-refundable fees, and we haven't received their official applications just yet. We want to ensure all of our applicants receive excellent customer service."

The department said 236 applications have been submitted.

DHSS says it plans to license 60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensaries, 86 medical marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities and 10 testing laboratory facilities.